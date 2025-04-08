Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $61.89. Approximately 8,452,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,876,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Vertiv Stock Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

