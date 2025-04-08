Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.63 and last traded at $83.85. 7,137,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 9,796,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

