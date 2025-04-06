Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 151,302 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.3 %

MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.