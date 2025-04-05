Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,179 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $42.08 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.