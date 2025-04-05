iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.