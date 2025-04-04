Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,915 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

