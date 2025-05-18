RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and traded as low as $35.75. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 25,341 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8535 per share. This is an increase from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
