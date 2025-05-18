Promising Retail Stocks To Watch Now – May 15th

UnitedHealth Group, Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, and Microsoft are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, whether through brick-and-mortar outlets or online platforms. Examples include department stores, grocery chains, apparel brands and e-commerce retailers. Investors often watch retail stocks to gauge consumer spending trends and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $41.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,565,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,156. The company has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.83 and its 200-day moving average is $517.83. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $249.12 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.99. The company had a trading volume of 73,566,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,713,583. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 167.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.95. 46,488,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,002,543. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.28.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.63. 24,094,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,911,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.99. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.44. 10,722,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,062,852. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.14. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

