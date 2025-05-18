Sprott Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII opened at C$77.76 on Friday. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$52.20 and a 1-year high of C$78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.51.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SII has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

