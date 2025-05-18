AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $13.29. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 3,558 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.