Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 38,878 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $73,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

