American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in American International Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

American International Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AIG opened at $86.23 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

