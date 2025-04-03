DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,443,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $146,094,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,764,000 after purchasing an additional 577,610 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $38,998,374. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.93 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

