Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,962,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,672 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

