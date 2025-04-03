Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rentokil Initial worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

