Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

