FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $178.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
