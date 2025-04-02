Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Trimmed by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,187,000 after buying an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

TRGP stock opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $110.09 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

