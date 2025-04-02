MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 21st

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$14.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.55 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.58.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

