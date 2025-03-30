Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,319,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $236,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

CASY stock opened at $432.00 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.45 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.35 and its 200 day moving average is $402.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

