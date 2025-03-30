Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,741 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

