Intrust Bank NA Has $520,000 Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $99.57 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

