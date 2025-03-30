Intrust Bank NA Has $924,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 167,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $81,015,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

