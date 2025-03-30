Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 311,290 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $19,907,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $30.69 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

