Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 148,000 Shares of Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 148,000 shares of Freelancer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,900.00 ($16,289.31).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 115,151 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$18,999.92 ($11,949.63).

The firm has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

