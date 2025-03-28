BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO George Zweier Sells 2,143 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,593.82. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $334.83 million, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

