BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO George Zweier Sells 2,143 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,593.82. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $334.83 million, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
