Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $11.11. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 121,146 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

