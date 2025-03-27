Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Update

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 314,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Captivision Trading Up 10.4 %

CAPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,428. Captivision has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Get Captivision alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Captivision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.