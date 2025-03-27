Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Update

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 314,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CAPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,428. Captivision has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.
