Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Decreases By 93.8%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 5.77% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ DWSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

