Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and traded as low as $39.80. Kuraray shares last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

Kuraray Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.90%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.