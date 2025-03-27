Acumen Capital Cuts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$148.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %
TSE HPS.A opened at C$85.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$779.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$73.98 and a 12 month high of C$160.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$94.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.
