Acumen Capital Cuts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$148.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

TSE HPS.A opened at C$85.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$779.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$73.98 and a 12 month high of C$160.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$94.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

