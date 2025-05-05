Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0159

Chain (XCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Chain has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $532.50 million and approximately $34.55 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,517,791,545 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

