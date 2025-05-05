Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.94, RTT News reports. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share.
Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CMI opened at $299.72 on Monday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.
An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Cummins stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
