Ponke (PONKE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.06 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Ponke has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ponke has a market cap of $47.06 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ponke token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.10141175 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $7,210,413.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

