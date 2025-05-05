JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEX. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

TEX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,917,000 after buying an additional 1,272,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Terex by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

