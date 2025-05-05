McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $345.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $340.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.48.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $312.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.89. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

