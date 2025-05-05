The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9 %

DIS opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

