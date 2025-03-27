Bank of America Cuts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $70.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

SKX opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

