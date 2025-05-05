Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,827,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,898,033 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $9.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

