JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $10.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. 1,228,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

