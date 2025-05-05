Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Price

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSGS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of MSGS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,610. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

