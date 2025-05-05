Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $39,497.31 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00003171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,863,003,927,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,863,022,493,095 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,863,009,396,169.1504 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000143 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36,670.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

