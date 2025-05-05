Noodles & Company (NDLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter. Noodles & Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 43,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.36.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

