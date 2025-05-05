SunOpta (STKL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $195.09 million for the quarter. SunOpta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 108,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $550.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

