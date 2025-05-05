Blue Bird (BLBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $348.23 million for the quarter. Blue Bird has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. 47,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Blue Bird has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

