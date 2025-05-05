Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.21.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.15. The company had a trading volume of 402,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,326. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $503.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 268.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Duolingo by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

