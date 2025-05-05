Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $591.01 million for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

