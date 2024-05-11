Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Legrand Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $22.22 on Friday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.
Legrand Company Profile
