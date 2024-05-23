Insider Buying: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Acquires $372,905.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.