Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Forvia Price Performance
Shares of FURCF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. Forvia has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $26.82.
About Forvia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.